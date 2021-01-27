News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Look Out! Here comes the Spider-Pant'

'Look Out! Here comes the Spider-Pant'

By Rediff Cricket
January 27, 2021 08:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy International Cricket Council/Instagram
 

Rishabh Pant thanked fans for their love as he crossed the four million followers mark on Instagram.

Rishabh stroked an unbeaten 89 to guide India to a remarkable victory over Australia on the final day of the series-deciding final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on a day Indian cricket fans will never forget, January 19, 2021.

'It's been quite the ride so far, with a fair share of ups and downs! Thank you to each one of you for all your love, support and wishes. Keep them coming as we move towards the next milestone #RP17 #4Million,' Rishabh captioned the short clip on Instagram, in which he can be seen wearing various India jerseys along with the Delhi Capitals jersey and the Spiderman suit.

Rishabh loves cartoons as much as he loves hoiking bowlers over the boundary. This week he showed off a Tom and Jerry tee-shirt, which Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan instantly pulled his leg about.

His singing behind the stumps, picked up by the stump mic, provided much entertainment to spectators watching the Tests on television.

On Day 4 of the Brisbane Test, the young man from Roorkee could be heard singing the Hindi version of the Spiderman theme song.

The International Cricket Council hailed Rishabh's Gabba heroics with a poem:
'Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant
Does whatever a spider can
Hits a six, takes a catch
Guiding India to the match
Look out!
Here comes the Spider-Pant @rishabpant'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'It felt like Lagaan all over again'
'It felt like Lagaan all over again'
When Pant focussed on cricket and not criticism...
When Pant focussed on cricket and not criticism...
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
Farmers' tractor rally violence: Cops register 15 FIRs
Farmers' tractor rally violence: Cops register 15 FIRs
Trump likely to be acquitted in impeachment trial
Trump likely to be acquitted in impeachment trial
BREATHTAKING! JLo, Padma, Salma in bikinis
BREATHTAKING! JLo, Padma, Salma in bikinis
Rampant Man City crush West Brom to return to the top
Rampant Man City crush West Brom to return to the top

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

India's Greatest Win

India's Greatest Win

Kohli's India can't be bullied: Hussain warns England

Kohli's India can't be bullied: Hussain warns England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use