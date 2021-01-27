January 27, 2021 08:41 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy International Cricket Council/Instagram

Rishabh Pant thanked fans for their love as he crossed the four million followers mark on Instagram.

Rishabh stroked an unbeaten 89 to guide India to a remarkable victory over Australia on the final day of the series-deciding final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on a day Indian cricket fans will never forget, January 19, 2021.

'It's been quite the ride so far, with a fair share of ups and downs! Thank you to each one of you for all your love, support and wishes. Keep them coming as we move towards the next milestone #RP17 #4Million,' Rishabh captioned the short clip on Instagram, in which he can be seen wearing various India jerseys along with the Delhi Capitals jersey and the Spiderman suit.

Rishabh loves cartoons as much as he loves hoiking bowlers over the boundary. This week he showed off a Tom and Jerry tee-shirt, which Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan instantly pulled his leg about.

His singing behind the stumps, picked up by the stump mic, provided much entertainment to spectators watching the Tests on television.

On Day 4 of the Brisbane Test, the young man from Roorkee could be heard singing the Hindi version of the Spiderman theme song.

The International Cricket Council hailed Rishabh's Gabba heroics with a poem:

'Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant

Does whatever a spider can

Hits a six, takes a catch

Guiding India to the match

Look out!

Here comes the Spider-Pant @rishabpant'.