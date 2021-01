January 25, 2021 16:44 IST

Pictures of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's clean shaven look surfaced on social media on Sunday and have gone viral.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper looks fresher and younger, some fans felt.

From his long-hair days to an all-bald look, Dhoni has constantly experimented with his locks.

Check out Mahi's new look and how folks are reacting to it: