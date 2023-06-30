News
What Are These Cricketing Legends Up To?

What Are These Cricketing Legends Up To?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2023 06:25 IST
MCC

Check out this picture of cricketing legends!

Sourav Ganguly, seated second from right, is in the frame as is Jhulan Goswami, seated right.

There is also Kumar Sangakkara, standing second from left; Justin Langer, standing right; Eoin Morgan, standing left; Graeme Smith, standing third from left; Rameez Raja, seated left.

These cricketing legends gathered as part of MCC's World Cricket Committee, a body that meets twice a year to address issues in the game.

 

Leading the committee are MCC President Stephen Fry -- actor and writer -- seated second from left, and Chairman Mike Gatting, seated third from left.

Dada, Sanga, Jhulandi, Justin, Eoin, Rameez, Graeme and Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt, standing second from right, are its members.

Jhulandi, along with Heather Knight and Eoin, were recently appointed members of the MCC's World Cricket Committee. She bid farewell at Lord's last year as the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs.

REDIFF CRICKET
