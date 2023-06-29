News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar Azam, Rizwan Perform Haj

Babar Azam, Rizwan Perform Haj

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 29, 2023 10:40 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his mother perform the Haj at Mecca. Photograph: Kind courtesy Babar Azam/Twitter
 

Babar Azam is performing the Haj this year.

Also on the Haj is Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan.

'Apni Jannat k saath khudaye buzrugo bartar Ki baargah me haazri. #Hajj', Pakistan Captain Babar posted alongside a photograph with his mother.

 

IMAGE: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and a friend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Babar Azam/Twitter

Babar also posted a picture alongside Rizwan, who is performing the Haj with his mother and wife.

After the Haj, Babar and Rizwan wil join the Pakistan team as they prepare for their tour of Sri Lanka.

Earlier this year, Babar, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed performed the Umrah during Ramzan.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

