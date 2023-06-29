News
Ashes PHOTOS: England vs Australia; 2nd Test, Day 2

Ashes PHOTOS: England vs Australia; 2nd Test, Day 2

June 29, 2023 19:24 IST
Images from Day 2 of the second Ashes between England and Australia at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Australia's Steven Smith acknowledges fans as walks after losing his wicket for 110 runs. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Australia's Steve Smith completed his 32nd century but England collected the remaining five wickets they needed to bowl the tourists out for 416 after 90 minutes of lively action on the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

 

Ashes

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Australia resumed on 339-5 with Smith on 85 but quickly lost Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc to Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson as England’s seamers looked much more up for the battle after being criticised for a somewhat lethargic display on Wednesday.

However, Smith, who became the fourth Australian to pass 9,000 runs on Wednesday, pressed on in his usual relentless manner to remain a thorn in England’s side.

Chris Wokes

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates with Chris Woakes. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

He brought up his 32nd Test 100 with a punchy cover drive but was out for 110 via a superb catch by Ben Duckett at second slip to give Josh Tongue his third wicket.

Captain Pat Cummins, who batted superbly to bring Australia home in the first Test, again looked assured to end unbeaten on 22, but Nathan Lyon, his impressive partner at Edgbaston, could not resist hooking a short ball despite a field set precisely for his mis-hit and was duly caught for seven.

A flying Joe Root slip catch to dismiss Josh Hazlewood off Ollie Robinson ended the innings, with Australia having added 77 in the session.

Josh Tongue

IMAGE: England's Josh Tongue celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

As they were seemingly cruising at 316-3 on Wednesday afternoon with England’s attack looking blunt, it represented a strong comeback for the hosts, started when Root snaffled two wickets late on the first day.

However, having lost the toss and been put in, the tourists will be delighted with their total.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

