India eyes Asian Games success with Dhawan as captain

India eyes Asian Games success with Dhawan as captain

June 30, 2023 00:29 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan in line for captaincy of India's second-string squad at Asian Games. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Team India has an exciting cricketing calendar this year, featuring key tournaments such as the World Test Championship final and the upcoming ODI World Cup.

In addition to these major events, the team is also set to compete in the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

According to PTI, there are indications that Shikhar Dhawan may make a comeback as the captain of the India 'B' team at the Asian Games, while the main team focuses on World Cup preparations.

 

The men's competition at the Asian Games will run parallel to India's World Cup preparations, thus likely necessitating the participation of a second-string side.

On the other hand, the women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will field a full-strength squad at the Games and is expected to be a strong contender for the gold medal.

The women's team previously finished as runners-up in the Commonwealth Games, narrowly losing to Australia in the final.

AGENCIES
