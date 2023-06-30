What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill is in Paris.

Gill, who will soon be leaving for the West Indies for the two Test series next month, was all smiles as he posed for a couple of pictures with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

'Gilly in Paris', the young opener captioned his Instagram post.

***

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma, currently on a holiday in Europe with his family, is also expected to join his team-mates directly in the West Indies.

During his vacation, Rohit proved to be a loving father by fulfilling daughter Samaira's dream of watching a live Princess-themed show.

The skipper, accompanied by wife Ritika Sajdeh, took Samaira to the Frozen show in Paris, creating beautiful memories.