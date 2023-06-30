News
What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?

What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2023 19:07 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill is in Paris.

Gill, who will soon be leaving for the West Indies for the two Test series next month, was all smiles as he posed for a couple of pictures with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

'Gilly in Paris', the young opener captioned his Instagram post.

 

***

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma, currently on a holiday in Europe with his family, is also expected to join his team-mates directly in the West Indies.

During his vacation, Rohit proved to be a loving father by fulfilling daughter Samaira's dream of watching a live Princess-themed show.

The skipper, accompanied by wife Ritika Sajdeh, took Samaira to the Frozen show in Paris, creating beautiful memories.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

