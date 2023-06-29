Rishabh Pant: 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

As he travels on the long road to recovery from a horrific car crash in December, Rishabh Pant startled fans with his latest update on Instagram.

Pant added 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23' to his Instagram bio referring to January 5, 2023, days after his accident in Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30.

The dashing wicket-keeper-batter is likely referring to the date the doctors at a Dehradun hospital pronounced him out of danger.

Pant, who turns 26 on October 4, won't return to the cricket field this year, missing the ODI World Cup where he could have played a stellar role.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he is working on his rehab along with team-mates K L Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.