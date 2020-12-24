News
Warne's predictions for 2nd Test

Source: ANI
December 24, 2020 17:28 IST
Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets as coach Ravi Shastri keeps a watchful eye

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets as coach Ravi Shastri keeps a watchful eye. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has said that the hosts will blow away India in the upcoming second Test of the four-match series, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

 

Skipper Virat Kohli would not be there for the visitors for the remaining three Tests as he has gone back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

"I think Australia is probably going to blow them away. Having said that, they have some class players to come in like KL Rahul. Young Gill will come in. Rahane is a class act. We know what Pujara can do," Fox Cricket quoted Warne as saying.

India will also be without pacer Mohammad Shami as the bowler fractured his arm in the first Test against Australia. Shami was hit on the arm by a bouncer bowled by Pat Cummins in the second innings.

"Shami is a huge loss as well. He's such a quality bowler. And if you look at bowlers for the Melbourne conditions -- drop in pitches -- Shami hits the seam and stands it up and bowls a good length and straight," said Warne.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the series after India were bundled out for 36 on the third day of the first Test in the second innings and Australia were given a mediocre target of 90 runs which they chased down comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India tour of Australia 2020

