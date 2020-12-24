News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI AGM approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL

BCCI AGM approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 24, 2020 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, IPL/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) governing body, on Thursday, ratified the entry of two new franchises in the IPL to make it a 10-team affair from 2022 during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad.

 

In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

"Two new teams will be introduced in the 2022 IPL," a Board source said.

Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

In other decisions, veteran Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially anointed the Board's vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand.

It was also learnt that the general body decided in favour of Sourav Ganguly continuing as a director in the ICC Board.

Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director as well as India's representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
MCG Test: Who will win? VOTE!
MCG Test: Who will win? VOTE!
Check out Nathan Lyon's speedos
Check out Nathan Lyon's speedos
What is Sachin doing at Sevilla FC?
What is Sachin doing at Sevilla FC?
AK vs AK review
AK vs AK review
Govt invites farmers for talks without MSP demand
Govt invites farmers for talks without MSP demand
PSG sack German coach Tuchel?
PSG sack German coach Tuchel?
Sensex rallies 529 points; Nifty tops 13,700
Sensex rallies 529 points; Nifty tops 13,700

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Lot of onus on Rahane, says Gambhir ahead of 2nd Test

Lot of onus on Rahane, says Gambhir ahead of 2nd Test

How Paine, Cummins changed their views on racism

How Paine, Cummins changed their views on racism

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use