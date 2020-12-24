Check out Nathan Lyon's speedos

December 24, 2020 14:11 IST

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon wears speedos with a picture of himself during an Australian nets session. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

When it comes to an India-Australia series, banter, sledging and controversies always play a part. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is no exception

Amidst all the hullabaloo, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was spotted wearing speedos with his picture during the practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Last year, Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine made news for his choice of swimwear.

Bonnie Maggs Paine revealed how Tim has a photograph of 'Garry' Lyon right on the front of his swimwear. 'Tim wore these all day. Think he's having some serious withdrawals,' Bonnie quipped.