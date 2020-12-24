News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Melbourne on standby as COVID wreaks havoc in Sydney

Melbourne on standby as COVID wreaks havoc in Sydney

December 24, 2020 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Boxing Day Test

IMAGE: The iconic MCG could host third Test between India and Australia. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third Test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

 

The third Test venue has been the subject of debate after a new community outbreak emerged in Sydney's northern beach suburbs late last week.

CA interim chief executive Nick Hockley, however, said on Thursday they intended to play the Jan. 7-11 game in Sydney but would move it to Melbourne if required. A decision would be made during the second test at the MCG.

The fourth Test at Brisbane's Gabba ground from Jan. 15 would then go ahead as scheduled.

"The record testing numbers and the drop in new community transmissions in NSW have provided cause for optimism, however if the situation in Sydney deteriorates, we have strong contingency plans in place," Hockley said in a statement.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Sydney rose to 100 on Thursday. Australia's most populous city has been virtually isolated from the rest of the country with state border closures or mandatory 14-day quarantine for Sydney arrivals.

Hockley added CA were working with the Queensland state government on exemptions to enable players, match officials, broadcasters, media and staff to move from Sydney to Brisbane following the third Test if the border was still closed.

Australia coach Justin Langer, who is preparing his team for their second Test at the MCG, acknowledged that it was not an easy decision or process for the board.

"I know there's a lot of work being done. I know that is incredibly complex," he told reporters on Thursday.

"It's not just a matter of saying, 'oh, that sounds like a good idea': there's broadcasters, so many stakeholders who are part of the decision."

"I'm sure (the CA board) will come up with the right decision for the game."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Easy on the eye' Gill set to make Test debut
'Easy on the eye' Gill set to make Test debut
'Empathise with India but glad if they are stressed'
'Empathise with India but glad if they are stressed'
India can still script turnaround: Lehmann
India can still script turnaround: Lehmann
X'mas Recipe: How to make Eggless Apple Muffins
X'mas Recipe: How to make Eggless Apple Muffins
Day 29: Protesting farmers remain resolute
Day 29: Protesting farmers remain resolute
Airtel ahead of Jio again!
Airtel ahead of Jio again!
The 10 BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS of 2020
The 10 BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS of 2020

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Is Ashwin being punished for being outspoken?

Is Ashwin being punished for being outspoken?

Aussie coach confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Aussie coach confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use