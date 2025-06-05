HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Virat Kohli, Anushka return to Mumbai after IPL win

Virat Kohli, Anushka return to Mumbai after IPL win

June 05, 2025 14:37 IST

Photograph and Video: ANI

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai on Thursday, a couple of days after winning the Indian Premier League title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The couple made a quiet exit from the Mumbai airport as they got into their waiting vehicle.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Kohli ended his long wait for an IPL title when RCB outclassed Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

 

He played a pivotal role in RCB's title winning campaign, with eight fifties in 15 innings, tally 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71, averaging 54.75.

