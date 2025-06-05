At a loss for words: Kohli on stampede in Bengaluru

Tragedy struck Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday, as 11 people died in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Expressing grief over the incident, RCB's superstar Virat Kohli reposted an official statement from the franchise.

"At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," he posted on Instagram.

IMAGE: Kohli comments on RCB's statement on Instagram. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagam

RCB star batter Virat Kohli also mourned the loss of lives and injuries in a stampede.

The franchise put out a statement on their social media handles that read: 'We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets the injured in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

'RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.'

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also condoled the "tragic" stampede.

'What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all,' Tendulkar tweeted.

'It's a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB's victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!' former India captain and Head Coach Anil Kumble wrote on X.

In a post on X, former UK PM Rishi Sunak stated that he and his wife, Akshata Murty, mourn with those who lost loved ones during the incident.

"Mine and Akshata's hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today," Sunak stated in this post.

Sunak was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, supporting RCB in the final.