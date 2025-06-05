'If Virat Knew, He'd Have Walked Out'

'Virat and the players likely found out much later, by which point they had no say in what was happening.'

IMAGE: Fans in large numbers gather outside the Vidhana Soudha to welcome RCB players. Photograph: ANI Photo

A night that should have marked Royal Challengers Bengaluru's greatest triumph ended in tears and outrage, after a devastating stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium claimed multiple lives during their IPL 2025 victory celebrations on Wednesday.

At least 11 people lost their lives and several others were injured after massive crowds overwhelmed security arrangements in a desperate attempt to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

While fans outside grappled with chaos and loss, the felicitation ceremony inside the stadium went on uninterrupted -- a move that has drawn sharp criticism from many quarters.

Social media erupted with anger, with fans calling out the insensitivity of continuing celebrations even as news of the tragedy unfolded.

Particularly in the line of fire was RCB star Virat Kohli, with some accusing him of ignoring the dire situation outside. Kohli later took to social media to express his condolences to the families of the victims, but for many, the damage had been done.

IMAGE: Shoes and slippers lying outside the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede during RCB's victory celebrations, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan defended Kohli, saying he could not believe the player was aware of the unfolding tragedy while the ceremony was still underway.

'I cannot believe in a million years that Virat Kohli knew that people were dying outside and still chose to continue the felicitation,' Wassan told ANI.

'If he had known, he would have immediately walked out. I’m certain of that.'

Wassan pointed fingers instead at the RCB franchise and political figures present at the event.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets the injured in the stampede at the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

'The politicians -- I can believe they knew. They're thick-skinned, and so are the corporates,' Wassan alleged.

'The franchise only thinks about revenue and balance sheets. This seems to be a case of poor communication. Virat and the players likely found out much later, by which point they had no say in what was happening.'

While investigations are ongoing into the lapses in crowd management and delayed response, the incident has left a stain on what was supposed to be a historic celebration for RCB -- one that fans may never look at the same way again.