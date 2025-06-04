The Man Who Led RCB To Paradise

Rajat Patidar's astute captaincy has been apparent throughout this season, be it bowling changes or field placements, he has been spot on.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar takes the IPL trophy for a lap around the Modi stadium alongside Virat Kohli and other team-mates on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Right from inception Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had several captains leading the franchise over the years. Seven to be precise.

From Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble to Faf du Plessis and Kevin Pietersen, who had a brief spell as leader in 2009, none, not even the talismanic Virat Kohli could get what RCB fans and franchise so badly craved -- an IPL title.

RCB fans backed the loyal Kohli, who led the team from 2013 to 2021, but the IPL title was elusive, only a mirage. And that Kannada phrase Ee sala Cup namde (this year, the Cup will be ours) was only becoming a burden, a burden of unfulfilled expectation.

Until Tuesday night. June 3, 2025, a red-letter day in the history of the franchise. Paradise was found.

A new season, a new captain and it was a change in fortunes, as RCB ended their 17-year wait to claim their maiden IPL trophy.

RCB fans warmed up to Skipper Rajat Patidar, a polar opposite of the charismatic Kohli.

All through the season, Patidar led with maturity, not easily overawed by demanding moments as his team made it to the IPL final.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar celebrates his half-century against Chennai Super Kings on March 28, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

RCB got off to positive start to the season, winning three of their first four games, Patidar was instrumental in two of those wins.

As a batter, Patidar led by example, showcasing aggressive play. He played a pivotal role in setting competitive targets like his math-winning half-ton against Chennai Super Kings, where he scored 51 runs off 32 balls. His approach inspired the team to adopt a more aggressive mindset, especially in challenging situations.

He also hit 64 against Mumbai Indians, helping RCB set a massive match-winning 221.

Mid-season, RCB had a four-match winning streak that was halted thanks to a rain-marred abandoned match against the Rajasthan Royals. This no result saw RCB move to 17 points from 12 matches and qualify for the play-offs.

Patidar's astute captaincy has been apparent throughout this season, be it bowling changes or field placements, he has been spot on. Unlike other franchises where captaining big egos has not sat well with certain players, Patidar has commanded the respect of his senior India as well as international team-mates.

The 32 year old is more in the Steve Waugh mold, a quietly aggressive captain. His decisions are well calculated and cold. Nothing is over-the-top about Patidar, who likes to keep himself and his team grounded.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar has rallied his troops with aplomb. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar has been calm under pressure. His ability to read the opposition and make tactical decisions to out-fox batters is down to situational awareness.

Very rarely has he been found wanting in terms of his leadership.

In the final he rotated his bowlers smartly and his use of Krunal Pandya was impeccable. Krunal kept it tight and eventually finished with 2 for 17. He even kept faith in Romario Shepherd, whose confidence was shaken after dropping Prabhsimran Singh early in the innings -- Shepherd repaid the trust with Punjab Captain Shreyas Iyer's wicket.

In his maiden season as captain Patidar kept the team united and learnt from Head Coach AndY Flower and Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik to inspire RCB to a maiden IPL title.

Speaking of Patidar, Dinesh Karthik said on the second episode of RCB's Journey to the Finale podcast. 'He has been the biggest eye-opener for me in life, because when people suddenly get a little bit of adulation, power, they tend to change... But with Rajat Patidar -- what a guy. He has been exactly the same that he was before becoming the captain.'

Fate has had a massive hand in Patidar's IPL career.

If not for injured Luvnith Sisodia the world would not seen this new RCB captain.

In 2021 Patidar was signed on for Rs 20 lakh (Rs 2 million) by RCB at the auction. Only four games into the season, he was dropped.

Having gone unsold at the 2022 auction he went back to playing local matches in Indore.

But as fate would have it he was brought in as replacement for Sisodia. He went on to become the first uncapped player to score a century in an IPL play-off, scoring 112 not out against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. With 333 runs at an average of 55.5, Patidar repaid the RCB management's faith.

He was ruled out of IPL 2023 with an Achilles Heel injury. But in 2024 he once again hammered over 300 runs in 13 matches, hitting four half-centuries.

His good form culminating into a leadership role in IPL 2025, and eventually taking RCB to where no captain has ever led them before.

'I think it is really special for me and special for Virat Kohli and all the fans. Those who have supported from years, so I think they all deserve it,' Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

'For me, it's a great opportunity to do captaincy under him and it was a great learning for me. And as I said, I think he deserves more than anyone else.

'I just want to say one line for the fans -- Ee sala Cup Namdu (this year, the Cup is ours).'