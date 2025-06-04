PIX: Anushka Celebrates With Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets a hug from wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their batting great Virat Kohli ended their 18-year wait by winning the IPL 2025 title, after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.



Kohli, overcome with emotion, shed tears of joy as he celebrated the long-awaited triumph.





His wife, Anushka Sharma, a steadfast supporter in the stands throughout the season, joined Kohli and the team in the jubilant celebrations.





Anushka hugged an emotional Kohli, who described the IPL title as 'an unbelievable feeling'.

'I am someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby,' he said.