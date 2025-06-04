HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Anushka Celebrates With Kohli

PIX: Anushka Celebrates With Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 01:08 IST

x

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets a hug from wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and their batting great Virat Kohli ended their 18-year wait by winning the IPL 2025 title, after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Kohli, overcome with emotion, shed tears of joy as he celebrated the long-awaited triumph.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

His wife, Anushka Sharma, a steadfast supporter in the stands throughout the season, joined Kohli and the team in the jubilant celebrations.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Anushka hugged an emotional Kohli, who described the IPL title as 'an unbelievable feeling'.

 

'I am someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby,' he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL Chapter 18 Brings Joy to Iconic No. 18!
IPL Chapter 18 Brings Joy to Iconic No. 18!
PIX: The Wait Is Over.. RCB Are IPL Champions!
PIX: The Wait Is Over.. RCB Are IPL Champions!
What Kohli said after RCB won their maiden IPL title
What Kohli said after RCB won their maiden IPL title
PIX: Tears of joy for Kohli as RCB finally win IPL
PIX: Tears of joy for Kohli as RCB finally win IPL
Can Shreyas Pip Sai Sudharsan To MVP?
Can Shreyas Pip Sai Sudharsan To MVP?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 3

10 Colourful Salads To Brighten Your Plate

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra 1:17

Uorfi Javed spotted with family in Bandra

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day1:12

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab Railway Bridge on this day

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra4:41

BSF women commandos guard border ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD