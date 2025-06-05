Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their IPL drought in great style as they outclassed Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.



In their fourth final, RCB clinched their maiden IPL title courtesy of their bowlers, who came up with a superlative performance in the title clash.



As always, Virat Kohli shone the brightest with the bat for RCB throughout the season but all-rounder Krunal Pandya stole the show in the final with a game-changing spell.



The young Sai Sudharsan upstaged some of the world's top batters as he topped the run scoring charts, while Prasidh Krishna was the most successful bowler of the season.



Check Out The IPL 2025 Dream XI:





Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan dazzled with the bat in IPL 2025.



The 23-year-old Gujarat Titans opener was the highest run-getter in IPL 2025, smashing 759 runs at an incredible average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17, with one century and six fifties.



Sudharsan was a picture of consistency right through the season, getting dismissed for two single-digit scores in 15 innings.



The left-handed opener, who also made it to the Indian Test squad for the England series, overshadowed his captain and more accomplished team-mate Shubman Gill with his elegant strokeplay.



Despite scoring at an impressive strike rate, he never really resorted to wild slogs across the line to delight the purists.



Incredibly, he hit 88 fours in 15 matches in the season at a rate of nearly six fours in every game.



Virat Kohli

RCB's No 18 Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL crown at his 18th attempt.



Kohli continued his amazing consistent run with the bat, going past the 600-run mark for the third IPL season in a row. He hit eight fifties in 15 innings, tally 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71, averaging 54.75.



Phil Salt's attacking starts perfectly complimented Kohli, allowing him the freedom to play his natural game.



Kohli was the top scorer for RCB in the final against Punjab Kings, anchoring the innings with a sedate 43 from 35 balls before the heroic showing of their bowlers.



Mitchell Marsh

Mitch Marsh was among the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Lucknow Super Giants.



The Australian was one of the most dominant batters as he blazed through the Powerplay in IPL 2025. He smashed 627 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 163.70, with one century and six fifties.



He exploded with four fifties in his first five games and ended the tournament with a similar flourish, with two fifties and a century in his last three knocks.



Shreyas Iyer (Captain)

Shreyas Iyer nearly scripted history again.



Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, Shreyas once again excelled as the leader, as he guided Punjab Kings to their first IPL final in 11 years.



Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Shreyas' aggressive leadership and tactical acumen earned universal praise.



He made IPL history as the only captain to lead three teams to the IPL final -- Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings -- all in the last five seasons.



Shreyas played an outstanding knock of 87 from 41 balls to power Kings to victory against Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring run chase in Qualifier 2.



Overall, he tallied 604 runs -- his best ever in an IPL season -- at a strike rate of 175.07 with six fifties. He finished second in the list for most sixes in IPL 2025, with 39 sixes from 17 games, only one behind Nicholas Pooran.



Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians' batting star Suryakumar Yadav set IPL 2025 on fire.



He scored 717 runs in 16 matches, averaging 65 at a strike rate of 167.91, with five fifties, finishing a close second to Sudharsan in the run scoring charts.



He became the first non-opener batter to go past 700 runs in a single season of IPL, beating the previous record held by A B de Villiers, who had made 687 runs in 16 matches for RCB in IPL 2016.



Amazingly, the India T20 captain was not dismissed below 25 even once in 16 knocks during the tournament.



Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper)

Jos Buttler's mega money move to Gujarat Titans paid off spectacularly.



Buttler took no time to settle in his new team as he blasted 538 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 163, with five half-centuries.



The England wicket-keeper formed a lethal top order for Titans with openers Sudharsan and Gill.



His absence in the Eliminator Match proved costly for Titans as they went down to Mumbai Indians to miss out on making it to the final.



Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya bought the champions swagger to RCB.



The all-rounder won his second man of the match in the IPL final courtesy of his match-turning spell of 2/17 in four overs in the final against Punjab Kings.



Krunal's experience proved vital for RCB in the middle overs as he bagged 17 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 8.23, while also hitting a half-century with the bat.



This was the fourth time that Krunal was part of the IPL winning team, having achieved it twice with his previous team Mumbai Indians.



Despite not rated highly as a specialist spinner, Krunal exceeded all expectations as he finished ninth in the wicket-taking list and was the most economical bowler for RCB.



Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood led the charge with the ball for RCB.



The Australian, unbeaten in six previous finals (ODI World Cups, T20 World Cup, IPL, BBL, CLT20), emerged as the champion yet again.



He was RCB's key bowler, picking up wickets consistently right through the season, for a tally of 22 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 8.77.



Returning from an injury after missing a few games, Hazlewood sent Punjab Kings crashing for 101 as he took 3/21 in 3.1 overs to power RCB into the final.



Even though he went for runs in the final, his dismissal of opener Priyansh Arya was crucial in restricting Punjab Kings after a brisk start in the Powerplay.



Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna ruled supreme with the ball, claiming the Purple Cap for the most wickets in IPL 2025 -- 25 wickets in 15 matches at an economy just above eight.



Playing in his first IPL after three years, Krishna was a class apart with his consistent performances with the ball.

Even without much support from the other end, Krishna proved to be the most dependable bowler for Titans, often being asked to bowl the difficult overs in the Powerplay, in the middle to break partnerships or at the end to stem the flow of runs.



He was spot on with his line and length, bowling as many as 146 dot balls in the season, which means 24.2 overs out of his 59 overs were maiden overs.



Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's return from injury sparked Mumbai Indians' revival.



Bumrah, who missed the first four matches, got MI back on track after a slow start as he inspired them to six victories in a row to reach the playoffs.



His deadly yorker to dismiss Washington Sundar turned the Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans on its head.



He tallied 18 wickets in 12 games at a stunning economy rate of 6.67 -- the best this season among bowlers who have sent down 10 or more overs.



Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad enjoyed a memorable debut season for his new team Chennai Super Kings.



Ahmad lit up a dismal campaign for CSK, who finished bottom of the points table with four wins from 14 games.



But the 20-year-old left arm wrist spinner thrived under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's guidance as he relished the spin-friendly conditions in Chennai.

He made an instant impact on his debut, dismantling MI with excellent figures of 4/18 and then took 3/36 in the next game against a power-packed RCB batting line-up.



Overall, he finished with 24 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.16, with two four-wicket hauls.



Impact Subs



Shubman Gill: Narrowly missed out on the Dream XI despite scoring 650 in 15 innings, with six fifties.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 14 year old set the IPL on fire with a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the second-quickest century in the IPL.



Trent Boult: Shone with the ball on his return to Mumbai Indians -- finishing as their highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 16 games.

Digvesh Rathi: His unique 'notebook' celebrations may have caught everyone's attention but the LSG leg-spinner made a big impression with the ball in his debut IPL season with 14 wickets from 13 games.

Photographs: BCCI