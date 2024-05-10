News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Veteran Mathews named in SL T20 World Cup squad

Veteran Mathews named in SL T20 World Cup squad

May 10, 2024 09:49 IST
Angelo Mathews

IMAGE: Mathews made his T20 comeback for Sri Lanka in January after a three-year gap. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Sri Lanka have included veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and uncapped bowler Dunith Wellalage in their 15-man Twenty20 World Cup squad, which will be captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, the country's selection committee said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Mathews, who lifted the trophy in 2014, will make his sixth T20 World Cup appearance at the biennial tournament, which will be co-hosted by twice champions West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

 

Mathews made his T20 comeback for Sri Lanka in January after a three-year gap.

Hasaranga, meanwhile, returns after missing last year's Asia Cup and 50-overs World Cup, as well as the current Indian Premier League (IPL), due to a heel injury. Fellow all-rounder Charith Asalanka has been named as his deputy.

Bowler Matheesha Pathirana is also part of the squad, although the 21-year-old is nursing a hamstring injury he picked up playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Sri Lanka, who will leave for the World Cup on May 14, kick off their campaign against South Africa in New York on June 3.

They also face Bangladesh, Nepal and Netherlands in Group D.

Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
