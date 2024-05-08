Big-hitting Head using IPL as prep for T20 WC

IMAGE: Travis Head samshed 8 sixes and 8 fours as he hammered 89 runs off just 30 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's 10-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head, who secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock, said that he has been working on his batting against spin since it will play a big role on slow surfaces during the ICC T20 World Cup to be held this year from June 1 onwards in West Indies and USA.

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers to the pulp, registering a ten-wicket victory and chasing down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Head said in the post-match presentation, "Had a lot of fun today. Nice to get this done in 10 overs. Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) and I have had a few partnerships like this. Just concentrate on getting in good positions, watch the ball hard and try to maximise the powerplay.

"It is something I have been working on (spin-hitting), it will be a big part of the Caribbean as well. It is important to go 360 in the modern game. The last 12 months, that is how they wanted me to play in the Aussie team, and that is what I have been told to do here as well."

Praising his opening partner Abhishek for his hard work and "deep thinking", Head said: "We complement each other very well. We didn't think about it till the Timeout, but after that, the boys came out and told us to score quickly.

"The crowd was exceptional tonight, that is what we needed after losing the last two. I haven't got many things over him, so that is good to know that I have more runs than David Warner did in his first SRH season," he concluded.

Abhishek thanks Lara, Yuvraj

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma clobbered 75 off just 28 balls. Photograph: BCCI

After his hurricane fifty, Abhishek thanked two left-handers, who had thrilled the audience during their playing days, for his success in the on-going IPL -- Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.

"I think the hard work I put in before the tournament is showing now, thanks to Yuvi Paaji, Brian (Lara) as well and my father, who is my first coach," he said.

Abhishek also thanked the SRH team management for the trust shown in him.

"I would never think of coming to such a tournament and playing at such a strike rate, but thanks to the team management.

"The message was clear from them and I backed myself."

There was a special mention of his opening partner -- Head.

"All the credit goes to him (Head). The way he starts against all bowlers...he goes after them from the start and takes the pressure off me."