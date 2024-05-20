News
Indian mixed relay team bag gold at Asian C'ships, but...

Indian mixed relay team bag gold at Asian C'ships, but...

Source: PTI
May 20, 2024 17:53 IST
Asian C'ships: India mixed relay team bag gold

IMAGE: Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to win the race but finished far from Paris Olympic Qualification bracket. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_AllSports/X

India's mixed 4x400 relay team set a national record while winning the gold medal at the inaugural edition of Asian Relay Championships in Bangkok on Monday, but missed the target of entering the Paris Olympics qualification bracket.

 

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Amoj Jacob and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3 minutes 14.12 seconds to win the race. The earlier national record was 3:14.34 clocked by the Indian team while winning silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Monday's timing will put India in the 21st place in the Road to Paris list of World Athletics while the aim was to be either in the 15th or 16th spot. India, thus, is in a difficult position to make the Paris cut.

Source: PTI
