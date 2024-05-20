News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India announces one-day state mourning for Iranian president

India announces one-day state mourning for Iranian president

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 20, 2024 19:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A one-day state mourning will be observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

IMAGE: People stand near a banner with a picture of the late Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on a street in Tehran, on May 20, 2024. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown across India and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

 

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, Iran state media reported.

A home ministry spokesperson said Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Hossein Amit-Abdollahian, the country's foreign minister, passed away in a helicopter crash.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on May 21 (Tuesday) throughout India," the spokesperson said.

"On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the official added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 pilots die after Army copter crashes in Arunachal
2 pilots die after Army copter crashes in Arunachal
6 killed as chopper crashes near Mt Everest in Nepal
6 killed as chopper crashes near Mt Everest in Nepal
Gen Rawat chopper crash: What the investigators say
Gen Rawat chopper crash: What the investigators say
Asian C'ships: India mixed relay team bag gold, but...
Asian C'ships: India mixed relay team bag gold, but...
When Baramulla Queued Up To Vote
When Baramulla Queued Up To Vote
Want violence-free J-K, statehood our commitment: PM
Want violence-free J-K, statehood our commitment: PM
'Choose The Country You Want! Go Vote!'
'Choose The Country You Want! Go Vote!'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Iran Prez dies in chopper crash; Mokhber to takeover

Iran Prez dies in chopper crash; Mokhber to takeover

Rescue teams hunt for Iranian president's helicopter

Rescue teams hunt for Iranian president's helicopter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances