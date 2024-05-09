News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Does Avesh Deserve A T20 WC Call?

Does Avesh Deserve A T20 WC Call?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
May 09, 2024 13:04 IST
Avesh Khan

The BCCI has announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in the USA and the West Indies, starting June 1.

Among the reserves is pacer Avesh Khan whose selection has received mixed reviews from cricket fans.

While some preferred him to be included in the main squad in place of Mohammed Siraj, others questioned his place even among the reserves.

Avesh Khan's numbers in T20Is and IPL 2024 Records

FORMAT MATCHES RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE ECONOMY RATE STRIKE RATE 4W 5W
T20I 20 618 19 35.52 9.31 20.9 1 0
IPL 2024 11 415 11 37.73 10.12 22.36 0 0

 

Can a case be made for T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma instead?

Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan. Photographs: BCCI

Some upset fans have questioned the selectors over the exclusion of Sandeep Sharma, who has been exceptional for Rajasthan Royals, as well as SunRisers Hyderabad's Thangarasu Natarajan, who has put on some noteworthy performances this season.

Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan's T20I and IPL 2024 records

SANDEEP SHARMA

FORMAT MATCHES RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE ECONOMY RATE STRIKE RATE 4W 5W
T20I 2 73 1 73.00 10.42 42.00 0 0
IPL 2024 6 180 10 18.00 7.83 13.80 0 1

T NATARAJAN

FORMAT MATCHES RUNS WICKETS AVERAGE ECONOMY RATE STRIKE RATE 4W 5W
T20I 4 122 7 17.42 7.62 13.7 0 0
IPL 2024 10 368 15 24.53 9.36 15.73 1 0

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
