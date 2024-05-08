What's legendary Walsh's advice to Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is India's top bowler going into the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

West Indies pace legend Courtney Walsh is not surprised by India's decision to pick four spinners in their T20 World Cup squad, saying the move aligns with their strengths.

India's selectors named Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in their 15-man squad for the marquee event, starting June 1 in the USA and West Indies.

"India picking four spinners I'm not surprised... it seems to be their strength," Walsh told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of the Big Cricket League in New Delhi.

"West Indies have picked three spinners. It's going to be different conditions and everybody has to balance the team," Walsh added.

India skipper Rohit Sharma last week said that he wanted four spinners in the side but did not specifically mention the reason behind the move. It could be because of the slow sluggish wickets in the West Indies or the unusually early starts.

Walsh, regarded as one of the most admired cricketers, feels India have a quality pace-bowling unit to complement their spinners.

"India still have quality fast bowlers, most of the teams do, so it will be a very competitive tournament. The majority of the teams have good-quality fast bowlers and spinners.

"It's (the tournament) going to be dominated by the bat possibly. But it is difficult to predict who is going to win it, difficult to predict which bowler is going to be a standout. The teams that execute well will be successful."

The first bowler to reach 500 Test wickets, Walsh graced the field from 1984 to 2001. During that period he took 519 scalps from 132 Tests.

Together with another legend, Curtly Ambrose, Walsh formed one of the great fast-bowling pairs.

The former West Indies pacer enjoyed a relatively injury-free career.

Asked what advice he'll give to Bumrah, Walsh said, "Stay fit, have fun. The more you play the more experienced you get."

"It's all about managing the injuries well. That will help him become fitter, stronger and better. You can only play if you are fit enough."