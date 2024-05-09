News
Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
May 09, 2024 20:20 IST
Wanindu Hasaranga

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga is returning from a chronic heel pain on his left leg. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is recuperating from a hamstring niggle, was on Thursday named in Sri Lanka's squad for next month's T20 World Cup, which will be led by Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also returning from an injury.

On May 5, Chennai Super Kings' Pathirana was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League with a hamstring injury and the pacer returned to Colombo for rehabilitation process.

Pathirana played just six matches for CSK in IPL 2024 and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.

The 21-year-old had first sustained the injury during Sri Lanka's away T20I series against Bangladesh in March.

 

The left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka too has been included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury that led to him being ruled out of this IPL.

Madhushanka was signed by Mumbai Indians but was replaced by South African pacer Kwena Maphaka.

Similarly, skipper Hasaranga too is returning from a chronic heel pain on his left leg, which forced him to miss the ongoing IPL.

The leg-spinner was drafted in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.5 crore after Royal Challengers Bengaluru released him after IPL 2023.

Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madhushanka.

Travelling reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage. 

