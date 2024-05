A large number of voters cast their votes in Baramulla, north Kashmir, on Monday, May 20, 2024. The National Conference's Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference's Sajad Lone and Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are in the contest.

IMAGE: A first-time voter outside a polling station in Baramulla. (We have blurred the details on her voter slip to protect her identity.)

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A voter at the polling booth gets her finger inked.

IMAGE: Voters queue to cast their votes, here and below.

IMAGE: Senior citizens emerge from the polling station after casting their votes, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com