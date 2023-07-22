Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure

IMAGE: Tilak Varma with parents Gayatri Devi and Namboori Nagaraju, brother Tarun and beloved Siberian Husky before jetting off to the Caribbean. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

Members of India's ODI and T20I teams have started arriving in the Caribbean.

Tilak Varma, who was handed his maiden T20I call-up, posted a series of photos with family and friends before departure, and wrote, 'Blessings from my family and wishes from my friends. Ready for life's next chapter.'

Suryakumar Yadav, who also touched down in the Caribbean along with Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, responded to Tilak's post, saying, 'See you soooooon NTTV.'

Ritika Sajdeh, whose husband Rohit Sharma captains the Mumbai Indians IPL team, which Tilak is a member of, wished the left-hander luck, posting, 'Soooo much luck'.