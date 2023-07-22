News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure

Tilak Varma Begins Caribbean Adventure

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: July 22, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tilak Varma with parents Gayatri Devi and Namboori Nagaraju, brother Tarun and beloved Siberian Husky before jetting off to the Caribbean. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Instagram

Members of India's ODI and T20I teams have started arriving in the Caribbean.

Tilak Varma, who was handed his maiden T20I call-up, posted a series of photos with family and friends before departure, and wrote, 'Blessings from my family and wishes from my friends. Ready for life's next chapter.'

Suryakumar Yadav, who also touched down in the Caribbean along with Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, responded to Tilak's post, saying, 'See you soooooon NTTV.'

Ritika Sajdeh, whose husband Rohit Sharma captains the Mumbai Indians IPL team, which Tilak is a member of, wished the left-hander luck, posting, 'Soooo much luck'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Pant Powers Through Rehab
SEE: Pant Powers Through Rehab
18-YO Ayesha quits cricket, embraces Islamic values
18-YO Ayesha quits cricket, embraces Islamic values
MUST SEE! SRK Reveals World Cup Promo
MUST SEE! SRK Reveals World Cup Promo
Lataji Could Never Say No To Mukesh
Lataji Could Never Say No To Mukesh
2 tribal women stripped, tortured in Bengal: BJP
2 tribal women stripped, tortured in Bengal: BJP
Maharashtra village landslide death toll rises to 24
Maharashtra village landslide death toll rises to 24
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission
The Men Behind Chandrayaan-3 Mission

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Rahul Ready To Return To Team?

Rahul Ready To Return To Team?

Can Gill tackle the pressure at No 3?

Can Gill tackle the pressure at No 3?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances