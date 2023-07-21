News
Can Gill tackle the pressure at No 3?

Can Gill tackle the pressure at No 3?

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 21, 2023 09:19 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: In the second Test, with just 10 runs to his name, Shubman Gill succumbed to Kemar Roach's delivery. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund carefully analysed Shubman Gill's performance as a No 3 batter in the two Tests against the West Indies.

Mukund expressed concern about Gill's struggles in maintaining control over his tempo while occupying this crucial batting position.

In the opening Test against the West Indies, Gill's first innings at number three didn't go as planned, as he was dismissed for just six runs.

It is essential not to rush to judgement based on one failure, according to Batting cCoach Vikram Rathour. He insisted that Gill possesses both the technique and temperament to play patiently when the situation demands, while also having the capability to switch to an attacking approach when the team requires quick runs.

India secured a convincing victory by an innings and 141 runs in that match, and while Gill's performance might have been under scrutiny, the team management remains optimistic about his potential and versatility as a batter. They believe in his ability to learn from setbacks and grow stronger in the crucial number three role.

'It's a massive challenge, not only the position. I think Shubman Gill played at No. 3 for his first-class side. But coming off a white-ball season, as a batter, you are trying to control your bat speed. In a T20 format or ODI format, you are going hard at the ball,' Abhinav Mukund observed on JioCinema.

In the second Test, Gill entered the field determined to rectify his previous performance. However, his stay at the crease was disappointingly brief. With just 10 runs to his name, he succumbed to Kemar Roach's delivery, edging it behind to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva.

After the dismissal, Gill engaged in a discussion with his captain and batting partner Rohit Sharma, before ultimately deciding against taking a review.

With two consecutive low scores in the series, questions have been raised about Gill's current form and technique, leaving him and the team management with areas to address and improvements to be made.

'To control the bat speed. I would think Shubman Gill is going after things that he doesn't want to go,' Mukund added.

'That will be the challenge. Shubman Gill is sort of struggling a little bit in controlling his tempo. Unfortunately, he is going forward a bit too much for my liking.'

REDIFF CRICKET
PICS: India wrest control after Windies bowlers strike
PICS: India wrest control after Windies bowlers strike

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

