Photograph and video: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

As the 2023 Cricket World Cup draws closer, anticipation and excitement are reaching fever pitch, especially as the tournament makes its way back to India's shores.

The International Cricket Council has unveiled a mesmerising promo video for the coming marquee event, enlisting Kolkata Knight Riders Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan as its captivating narrator.

In the remarkable two minute-long video, the spotlight is on the tournament's compelling motto and tagline -- All It Takes Is One Day.

'The difference between making history and being history: One day.

'Jerseys will be worn, and chests will swell with pride, on that one day.

'Passion will triumph logic, and memories will be etched, on that one day.

'Fears will be conquered, and odds will be braved, on that one day.

'From the highs of joy, to the lows of anguish, it will all be embraced, on that one day'.

The video comes on the back of an image shared of Shah Rukh Khan standing with the ICC trophy on Wednesday night, which took the Internet by storm.

The video also features 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Jonty Rhodes and Muttiah Muralitharan. It also includes Shubman Gill and Jemimah Rodrigues.

SRK continues in that unmistakable voice, awe underlining each word:

'Rivalries will be redefined on the pitch, and respect reimagined in the stands.

'The power of belief will emerge from the hearts of a billion.

'Songs will be sung, dances will be danced, and eyes will widen in wonder, on that one day.

'And when that day comes, and when that day finally comes, glory will be immortalised'

'This is the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, for everything ever dreamt for, pushed for, lived for, it takes one day'.