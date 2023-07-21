News
Rahul Ready To Return To Team?

Rahul Ready To Return To Team?

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 21, 2023 13:53 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

After being sidelined due to a thigh injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League, K L Rahul has made a remarkable comeback.

Following his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, the 31 year old is back in action in the cricket nets, as seen in a video posted on his Instagram account.

In the video, Rahul showcases his progress, hinting that he has fully recovered andready to make his return to the Indian team.

 

 

The video captures him confidently batting in the nets, unleashing some powerful shots. Not only does he display his skills in sweeping and shimmying down the track, but he also exhibits his dedication to fitness by hitting hard in the gym.

The sight of Rahul's exceptional form and determination is sure to build anticipation for his comeback to the Indian squad.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

