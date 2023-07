Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned to expedite his recovery after surviving a car crash last December.

Pant shared a video of his gym session at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In the video, the wicketkeeper-batter is seen lifting heavy weights, astonishing everyone with his fast-paced recovery.

Pant captioned his post, 'You get what you work for, not what you wish.'