'They hold no value for us, why would we shake hands with them?'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
September 15, 2025 23:35 IST
September 15, 2025 23:35 IST

'We didn't come for pleasantries, we came to play the match, and that's done'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's childhood cricket coach Ashok Aswalkar said it was a reaction to what they did to our people. Photograph: ANI Photo

India Captain Suryakumar Yadav's childhood cricket coach Ashok Aswalkar on Monday hailed the team's refusal to shake hands with Pakistani cricketers after their Asia Cup clash in Dubai.

India won by seven wickets in the match that faced boycott calls on social media, with the BCCI drawing heavy criticism for agreeing to the engagement in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

"We had to approach the game in a way that wouldn't allow them to rise, and we made it clear yesterday that we are champions. The way our players tackled them, it was a big moment for us," said Aswalkar.

Traditionally seen as a marquee contest, cricket's big showpiece was a subdued affair on Sunday, with empty stands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium reflecting the tense atmosphere.

On the field, India sealed a clinical win, extending their dominance over their arch-rivals in the last decade, but the post-match scene was dominated by controversy.

The Indian players collectively refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan lodged a formal complaint calling the act "unsporting".

Aswalkar said it was a reaction to what they did to our people.

"Our response had to be this way. They hold no value for us, so why would we shake hands with them? We didn't come for pleasantries, we came to play the match, and that's done," he told PTI.

Aswalkar emphasised that match-related decisions are made at the top level, and players have little to no say in the matter.

"Even if the players say they don't want to play, decisions from the top must be followed. Players can't do anything they have to play. And they did, with ease. It didn't feel like our players were under pressure."

"There was so much controversy- people saying not to play but even then, our players performed well. Whatever message we wanted to send, we've sent it," Aswalkar added.

He praised the team's temperament and commended the young players, saying they knew how to approach the game, tackle challenges, and play with purpose.

"Yesterday, it didn't seem like we were under pressure. In fact, the opponents looked rattled. Once we took two or three quick wickets, Surya and Tilak kept the scoreboard ticking with singles and doubles, and moved the match forward. From there, it became easy, we still had four overs remaining at the end," he said.

The captain's coach was full of praise, highlighting Suryakumar's leadership across nearly twenty matches and how naturally it came to him.

"In yesterday's match, he led the team brilliantly. The way he batted, it reminded me of how I taught him as a kid: play till the end, stay not out, and win the match. What I wanted from him, he delivered yesterday with his batting," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
