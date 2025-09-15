HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'No Indian Player Wanted To Play Pakistan'

September 15, 2025 20:19 IST

'They are forced because the BCCI has agreed to it.'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate Mohammad Haris' wicket during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Behind India's composed performance against Pakistan lay a storm of emotions. Suresh Raina claims none of the players wanted to be part of the match.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Raina reveals, 'I know one thing for sure. If you personally ask the players, none of them wants to play the Asia Cup. In a way, they are forced because the BCCI has agreed to it.'

'I am sad that India are playing against Pakistan, but I can also say for a fact that if Suryakumar Yadav and his players are asked about their personal opinions about playing against Pakistan, they would have said no. None of them wanted to play.'

Raina's statement puts a spotlight on the emotional and political undercurrents surrounding the match. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India agreed to participate in the Asia Cup, citing the necessity of playing in multilateral tournaments to safeguard India's future hosting rights, the players were reportedly uncomfortable being part of the fixture.

Indian fans too had called for a boycott, criticising the decision to play against Pakistan. Yet the BCCI maintained that turning up was unavoidable, given the broader implications for international events like the Olympics.

India eventually dominated the encounter, defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets while also paying tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

