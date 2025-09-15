HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asia Cup 2025: India seal Super 4 spot as UAE rout Oman

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2025 22:00 IST

IMAGE: India has asserted its superiority with comprehensive performances. Photograph: ANI Photo

India’s march to the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 is all but confirmed, as the United Arab Emirates delivered a standout all-round effort to overpower Oman by 42 runs and keep their own chances of progressing alive.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India had already secured comfortable wins against Pakistan and the UAE, ensuring their smooth passage in the continental competition.

 

India has asserted its superiority with comprehensive performances, setting the tone for the next phase of the tournament and strengthening their title challenge.

UAE’s win kept their Super 4 hopes alive. Captain Muhammad Waseem anchored the innings with a composed 69 off 54 balls, holding firm until the final over, while opener Alishan Sharafu recovered from a slow start to unleash an attacking 51 off 38 balls. Their partnership powered the UAE to a competitive 172 for 5.

Chasing a steep target, Oman never really threatened. Junaid Siddique struck early, dismissing both openers—Aamir Kaleem (2) and skipper Jatinder Singh (20)—with the scoreboard reading just 23 for 2. Ultimately, Oman crumbled to 130 all out in 18.4 overs, handing UAE a comprehensive win.

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

