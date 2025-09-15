HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Pakistan were ready to shake hands, India walked away'

'Pakistan were ready to shake hands, India walked away'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 15, 2025 08:53 IST

x

'That was a disappointing way for the match to finish.'

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walk back to the pavilion after winning the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson explained captain Salman Ali Agha's absence from the post-match presentation after their seven-wicket loss to India at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, suggesting that their arch-rival's refusal to the customary post-match handshake may have played a part in it.

Before the first ball of the match was bowled, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Salman turned heads by not engaging in the traditional handshake after the toss. During the toss, neither skipper maintained eye contact nor tried to initiate a handshake and eschewed the gesture.

India's stance was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

After India gunned down the paltry 128-run target with Suryakumar finishing off the match with a six, the Indian skipper returned straightaway to the dressing room with his partner Shivam Dube.

During the post-match presentation, Salman and his remarks about his team's performance were nowhere to be seen, a move that raised questions.

Hesson broke the silence about Salman's absence while expressing his disappointment about India refraining from engaging in the customary handshake when his side made attempts towards it.

The Kiwi didn't directly pin Salman's absence due to the incident that took place after the match, but alluded to it obliquely.

 

"We were ready to shake hands. We are obviously disappointed that our opposition didn't do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, but they had already gone to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were willing to shake hands. We were keen to shake hands at the end of the match, but that didn't happen, and that was pretty much the end of it," Hesson said during the post-match press conference.

Responding to India's stance on abstaining from shaking hands with the Pakistan team, Suryakumar had a simple message and said during the press conference, "I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win
Birthday Boy SKY Makes a Statement!
Birthday Boy SKY Makes a Statement!
Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters
Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters
Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub
Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral0:38

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal16:35

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister...

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV