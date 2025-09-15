Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir dedicated the win to victims of the Pahalgam attack and the armed forces. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's emphatic 7 wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14, 2025, went beyond cricket, serving as a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Coach Gautam Gambhir also dedicated the win to the affected families and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

'As a team, we wanted to show solidarity to victims of the Pahalgam attack. Thanks to our soldiers for Operation Sindoor,' Gambhir, a former Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP, told broadcasters.

His comments echoed Suryakumar, who dedicated India's win to the Indian armed forces during the post-match presentation.