HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

Gambhir Breaks Silence After India Win

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 15, 2025 05:40 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir dedicated the win to victims of the Pahalgam attack and the armed forces. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

India's emphatic 7 wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14, 2025, went beyond cricket, serving as a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Coach Gautam Gambhir also dedicated the win to the affected families and praised the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor.

'As a team, we wanted to show solidarity to victims of the Pahalgam attack. Thanks to our soldiers for Operation Sindoor,' Gambhir, a former Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP, told broadcasters.

His comments echoed Suryakumar, who dedicated India's win to the Indian armed forces during the post-match presentation.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Birthday Boy SKY Makes a Statement!
Birthday Boy SKY Makes a Statement!
No Handshakes! India-Pak Clash Marred by Snub
No Handshakes! India-Pak Clash Marred by Snub
Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub
Here's How Pakistan Capt Reacted to SKY's Handshake Snub
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Surya: We dedicate this win to the armed forces
Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters
Execution key as Kuldeep bamboozles Pak batters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Outside visuals from Dubai Cricket Stadium as India vs Pak gear up for a high stakes match1:00

Outside visuals from Dubai Cricket Stadium as India vs...

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack2:26

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh...

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal16:35

Sushila Karki takes charge as the interim Prime Minister...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV