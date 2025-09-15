Atul Wassan on India-Pak row: 'We don't like you at all'

'They insulted themselves more after filing the complaint. The complaint shows how immature and juvenile they are.'

IMAGE: Pakistan's players walk off dejected after losing the Asia Cup 2025 match against India, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former cricketer Atul Wassan defended Indian players as they refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after their Asia Cup 2025 clash, saying that if the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is not willing, then why are the Men in Green insisting on it?

The India-Pakistan rivalry got another chapter in its storied history. With the match being the first between the two nations since the Pahalgam terror attacks on India back in April and consequent launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terror, the tensions were at an all-time high.

Team India, battling backlash for even going ahead with the match in the multi-nation tournament, restricted Pakistan to 127/9. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma's heroics with the bat were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win.

The highlight of the evening occurred after the match, when the skipper and his batting partner walked off the field without shaking hands with the Pakistan team, and the skipper dedicated the win to the armed forces, while expressing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.

On Indian cricketers refusing to shake hands with Pakistani cricketers after Sunday's match, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan said, "They have become so shameless that they want to force us into shaking hands. What kind of mentality do they have? Everyone came to know that you had been insulted. If we are not willing to meet you, then why are you insisting?"

"They insulted themselves more after filing the complaint. The complaint shows how immature and juvenile they are. Our message was clear that we played for the ecosystem, but not to expect anything more from us because we don't like you at all," Wassan said.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi on Monday demanded "immediate removal" of the match referee of India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, Andy Pycroft, "over the violation of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws."

Following the match, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha chose not to attend the post-match presentation, and for the press conference, head coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the media.