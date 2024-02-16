Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband at the Taj Mahal on Thursday. February 15, 2024. Photographs and Video: ANI

A day after Valentine's Day, Sachin Tendulkar took wife Anjali for a romantic trip to the Taj Mahal.

Tendulkar spent nearly an hour at the monument as he clicked pictures with Anjali on the Diana Bench -- so named after Princess Diana who made a solo visit to the Taj minus her husband, then Prince Charles -- a popular photography spot for tourists.

The Taj buzzed with activity as locals converged at one of the most famous sites on the planet on hearing about Sachin's presence.



Over 8 million people every year visit the monument to love, constructed by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Anjali and Sachin will celebrate their 29th! wedding anniversary on May 24 this year.