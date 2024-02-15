A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan hugs his father Naushad Khan after getting his Test cap ahead of the start of the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

It was a special day for Mumbai's run machine Sarfaraz Khan as he finally made his long-awaited Test debut for India, in the third Test against England in Rajkot, on Thursday.

It was a dream come true moment for Sarfaraz's father Naushad Khan, who could not hold back his tears as he witnessed his son finally getting his India Test cap.



Naushad has worked tirelessly over the years and dedicated his entire life towards his dream of making his sons -- Sarfaraz and Musheer -- play for India.

While Sarfaraz has forced his way into Test cricket after plundering tons of runs at the domestic level for Mumbai and for India 'A', his younger brother Musheer also seems destined for bigger things after some fine knocks in the Under-19 World Cup.



"It is my dream since a long time to see Sarfaraz wear the India cap. It is my goal in life to see Sarfaraz play for the country. Me and my family along with Sarfaraz have given our entire life towards this dream," Naushad Khan had told Rediff.com in October 2022.

Sarfaraz got his Test cap from the legendary Anil Kumble ahead of start of play at the Niranjan Shah stadium.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz hugs his tearful wife Romana Zahoor. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Sarfaraz gets his Test cap from cricket legend Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Sarfaraz with his dad and wife. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Naushad Khan with India's Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI