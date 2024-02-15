News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut

A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 15, 2024 11:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan hugs his father Naushad Khan after getting his Test cap ahead of the start of the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Photographs: BCCI
 

It was a special day for Mumbai's run machine Sarfaraz Khan as he finally made his long-awaited Test debut for India, in the third Test against England in Rajkot, on Thursday.

It was a dream come true moment for Sarfaraz's father Naushad Khan, who could not hold back his tears as he witnessed his son finally getting his India Test cap.

Naushad has worked tirelessly over the years and dedicated his entire life towards his dream of making his sons -- Sarfaraz and Musheer -- play for India.

While Sarfaraz has forced his way into Test cricket after plundering tons of runs at the domestic level for Mumbai and for India 'A', his younger brother Musheer also seems destined for bigger things after some fine knocks in the Under-19 World Cup.

"It is my dream since a long time to see Sarfaraz wear the India cap. It is my goal in life to see Sarfaraz play for the country. Me and my family along with Sarfaraz have given our entire life towards this dream," Naushad Khan had told Rediff.com in October 2022.

Sarfaraz got his Test cap from the legendary Anil Kumble ahead of start of play at the Niranjan Shah stadium.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz hugs his tearful wife Romana Zahoor. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Sarfaraz gets his Test cap from cricket legend Anil Kumble. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Sarfaraz with his dad and wife. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Naushad Khan with India's Captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Sarfaraz is thrilled with his Test cap. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'
'Dream to see Sarfaraz play for India'
Revealed: The turning point for Sarfaraz Khan
Revealed: The turning point for Sarfaraz Khan
Mumbai cricket's wonderkids Sarfaraz, Musheer living father's dream
Mumbai cricket's wonderkids Sarfaraz, Musheer living father's dream
6 Jobs That Can Get A Six-Figure Salary
6 Jobs That Can Get A Six-Figure Salary
Champions League PIX: Lazio down Bayern; PSG win
Champions League PIX: Lazio down Bayern; PSG win
Varun-Lavanya Fall In Love With Kashmir
Varun-Lavanya Fall In Love With Kashmir
Farmers' stir: Delhi cops order 30,000 tear gas shells
Farmers' stir: Delhi cops order 30,000 tear gas shells

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps

PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps

Guess who Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his century to?

Guess who Sarfaraz Khan dedicated his century to?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances