Was Sarfaraz Playing His First Test?

IMAGE: Safaraz Khan hammered a quickfire half-century on his Test debut. Photograph: BCCI

The wait was a long one -- but Sarfaraz Khan made the most of the opportunity handed to him as the Mumbai batter struck a stroke-filled half-century on his Test debut.

Emotions ran high when the 26 year old was handed his maiden Test cap. When the Mumbai batter walked onto the field, he meant business as he brought up a fluent half-century.

On his debut in the coveted India whites, Sarfaraz brought up a quickfire 62 off just 48 deliveries.

Sarfaraz lies third on the list of Indian cricketers scoring the fastest fifties on their Test debut.

Fastest fifties on men's Test debut for India:

Yuvraj of Patiala took 42 deliveries to bring up his fifty in England in 1934.

Hardik Pandya took 48 deliveries to bring up fifty against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sarfaraz Khan took 48 deliveries to bring up his fifty.

Shikhar Dhawan took 50 deliveries to bring up his fifty against Australia in 2013.

Prithvi Shaw lies fifth on the list, having taken 56 deliveries to bring up his half-century against the West Indies in 2018.

Sarfaraz's innings was peppered with nine boundaries and one six. The right-handed batter stitched together a strong fifth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja as the pair added 77 off 110 deliveries.

Sarfaraz looked set for a big knock, but his promising innings was cut short as he was run out by Mark Wood following a mix-up with Jadeja, who was on 99. Sarfaraz fell for a 66 ball 62.