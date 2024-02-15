Valentine's Day: Cricketers Score Big

Valentine's Day is when couples, including sports stars, creatively express their love, adding a unique touch to the timeless emotion celebrated every day.
Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming photo with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.
K L Rahul expressed love with a sweet video featuring wife Athiya Shetty.
Pankhuri Sharma, Krunal Pandya's wife, declared, 'Valentine for life' in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Dinesh Karthik appreciated his squash champion wife Dipika Pallikal, stating, 'Being a keeper is my job on the field, but she's the keeper of my happiness!'
Check out how other cricketers celebrated the day of love.