Valentine's Day: Cricketers Score Big

Valentine's Day: Cricketers Score Big

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 15, 2024 08:53 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Valentine's Day is when couples, including sports stars, creatively express their love, adding a unique touch to the timeless emotion celebrated every day.

Hardik Pandya shared a heartwarming photo with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.

K L Rahul expressed love with a sweet video featuring wife Athiya Shetty.

 

Krunal Pandya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Pankhuri Sharma, Krunal Pandya's wife, declared, 'Valentine for life' in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik appreciated his squash champion wife Dipika Pallikal, stating, 'Being a keeper is my job on the field, but she's the keeper of my happiness!'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav kept it simple.

Check out how other cricketers celebrated the day of love.

David Warner

 

Ajinkya Rahane

 

Pat Cummins

 

Mayank Agarwal

REDIFF CRICKET
