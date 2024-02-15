News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Hit-Man Is Back!

The Hit-Man Is Back!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 15, 2024 18:17 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Photographs: BCCI
 

Rohit Sharma smashed a magnificent century as the skipper got back among the runs in grand style, on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.

Rohit had come under some criticism for his inability to convert his starts in the first two Tests, as he managed just 90 runs from four innings.

Rohit led from the front with the bat with a sparkling century to give India the upperhand after they had elected to bat on a flat wicket at the Niranjan Shah stadium.

Rohit didn't have a great start and had a few close shaves early on. He managed to overturn an LBW decision off James Anderson using the review as there was an inside edge before the ball struck the pads.

England will rue giving Rohit a lifeline on 27 when Joe Root failed to take a catch at slip off the bowling of Tom Hartley.

India were reeling at 33/3 before Rohit set about repairing the damage in the company of Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted to No. 5. He scored his first fifty of the series off 72 balls in the morning session and looked much more fluent after lunch.

He brought up his 11th Test century in the first over of the post-tea session with two runs off leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, in the 53rd over.

Rohit slammed Rehan for a six and a couple of boundaries before Mark Wood caused his downfall using the short ball to good effect as the skipper mistimed the pull shot to Ben Stokes at midwicket.

Rohit walked back after a good knock of 131 from 196 balls, laced with 14 fours and three sixes. He played a crucial role in India's recovery putting on 204 runs for the fourth wicket with Jadeja.

REDIFF CRICKET
