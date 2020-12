December 01, 2020 14:20 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is living life to the fullest.

Tendulkar, who seems to be holidaying out of town, enjoyed a round of cycling.

'Balance & footwork are still important everywhere!' he captioned the pictures on Instagram, taking a clear reference from cricket.

After spending months at home during the lockdown, Tendulkar is making up for lost time

Last month, he played a round of golf with good friend Brian Lara in Mumbai.