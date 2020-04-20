News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Covid-19 Diaries: Sachin Tendulkar cuts his own hair

Covid-19 Diaries: Sachin Tendulkar cuts his own hair

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 20, 2020 08:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cut his own hair and said he went from 'playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts'.

Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared pictures of his new hairstyle that he himself gave him. "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim and @nandan_v_naik," Tendulkar captioned the post.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 in an attempt to contain COVID-19.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 16,116 and 519 deaths have been reported till now.

Sachin Tendulkar

The iconic Tendulkar, who has already donated ₹50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, also fed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organisation, through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Raina enjoyed Dhoni's support and backing: Yuvraj

Raina enjoyed Dhoni's support and backing: Yuvraj

Du Plessis reveals secret of Dhoni's IPL success

Du Plessis reveals secret of Dhoni's IPL success

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use