Covid-19 Diaries: Sachin Tendulkar cuts his own hair

April 20, 2020 08:37 IST

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cut his own hair and said he went from 'playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts'.

Tendulkar took to Instagram and shared pictures of his new hairstyle that he himself gave him. "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim and @nandan_v_naik," Tendulkar captioned the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 in an attempt to contain COVID-19.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 16,116 and 519 deaths have been reported till now.

The iconic Tendulkar, who has already donated ₹50 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, also fed 5000 people for a month. Apnalaya, a non-profit organisation, through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy.