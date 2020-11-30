Dancing with the Dhonis

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen shaking a leg with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
The Chennai Super Kings skipper showed off his dance moves in a video posted by his franchise.
'Can we stop ourselves from smiling while watching this? Definitely Not,' CSK posted.
Two years ago, Dhoni shared a video of Ziva, then 3, teaching him how to dance.
In that video, Dhoni can't stop grinning as he dances alongside his daughter.
'Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006', Daddy Dhoni captioned the video.