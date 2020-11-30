News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dancing with the Dhonis

Dancing with the Dhonis

By Rediff Cricket
November 30, 2020 08:24 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni with her husband. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen shaking a leg with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper showed off his dance moves in a video posted by his franchise.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Twitter

 

'Can we stop ourselves from smiling while watching this? Definitely Not,' CSK posted.

Two years ago, Dhoni shared a video of Ziva, then 3, teaching him how to dance.

In that video, Dhoni can't stop grinning as he dances alongside his daughter.

'Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006', Daddy Dhoni captioned the video.

Rediff Cricket
