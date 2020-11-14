News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin, Lara tee off on the golf course

Sachin, Lara tee off on the golf course

By Rediff Cricket
November 14, 2020 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara played a round of golf in Mumbai on Friday. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
 

It was Sachin Tendulkar versus Brian Lara once again as the two cricketing greats squared up on the golf course this time around.

'@brianlaraofficial and I... this time on the golf course,' Tendulkar captioned the video on Instagram.

 

 

Tendulkar recalled the first time they played against each other in cricket three decades ago in Toronto, and even though they continue to be good friends since then, it took 30 years for them to play a round of golf.

 

'I remember we played cricket against each other for the 1st time in 1990 in an exhibition game in Toronto, and today, all these years later played a round of golf for the first time. Be it cricket or golf, you are as elegant as ever!', the Indian batting icon told the West Indian batting icon, the only man to score 400 runs in a Test innings.

Lara, who has been based at room 2806 at the Trident hotel in south Mumbai for the past two months and doing commentary for IPL 2020, was impressed with Tendulkar's golf skills as the duo played a round of golf at the Willingdon Sports Club in south central Mumbai on Friday.

 

'Shaant raho! The guy in orange just missed eagle and he says he plays off a handicap of 12. What a great day!!' said the left-hander -- he plays golf right handed! -- on Instagram.

 

The two players made a happy picture after their round of golf.

 

'Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all!,' said Tendulkar.

 

'You also picked the perfect spot my fav tree in the background! A day I always look forward to strolling the fairways enjoying each other's company,' Lara responded.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Babes of Indian cricket's big boys
SEE: Babes of Indian cricket's big boys
Guess who is IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player?
Guess who is IPL 2020's Most Valuable Player?
November 13, 2014: Rohit makes ODI history
November 13, 2014: Rohit makes ODI history
Smith dares India's pacers to try bouncers at him
Smith dares India's pacers to try bouncers at him
Mufti asks India, Pak to begin dialogue after shelling
Mufti asks India, Pak to begin dialogue after shelling
India will give answer if tested: Modi meets soldiers
India will give answer if tested: Modi meets soldiers
Saha will be fit for Australia Tests, says Ganguly
Saha will be fit for Australia Tests, says Ganguly

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Tendulkar comes forward to support Assam hospital

Tendulkar comes forward to support Assam hospital

SEE: 'Healthy' Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

SEE: 'Healthy' Kapil Dev extends Diwali greetings

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use