Sachin, Lara tee off on the golf course

November 14, 2020 16:15 IST

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara played a round of golf in Mumbai on Friday. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

It was Sachin Tendulkar versus Brian Lara once again as the two cricketing greats squared up on the golf course this time around.

'@brianlaraofficial and I... this time on the golf course,' Tendulkar captioned the video on Instagram.

Tendulkar recalled the first time they played against each other in cricket three decades ago in Toronto, and even though they continue to be good friends since then, it took 30 years for them to play a round of golf.

'I remember we played cricket against each other for the 1st time in 1990 in an exhibition game in Toronto, and today, all these years later played a round of golf for the first time. Be it cricket or golf, you are as elegant as ever!', the Indian batting icon told the West Indian batting icon, the only man to score 400 runs in a Test innings.

Lara, who has been based at room 2806 at the Trident hotel in south Mumbai for the past two months and doing commentary for IPL 2020, was impressed with Tendulkar's golf skills as the duo played a round of golf at the Willingdon Sports Club in south central Mumbai on Friday.

'Shaant raho! The guy in orange just missed eagle and he says he plays off a handicap of 12. What a great day!!' said the left-hander -- he plays golf right handed! -- on Instagram.

The two players made a happy picture after their round of golf.

'Perfect day and perfect company! Our smile says it all!,' said Tendulkar.

'You also picked the perfect spot my fav tree in the background! A day I always look forward to strolling the fairways enjoying each other's company,' Lara responded.