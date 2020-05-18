SEE: Sachin, Yuvi, Bhajji, Kumble challenge each other

May 18, 2020 18:52 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh with Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Nothing is beyond him as Sachin Tendulkar proved when Yuvraj Singh sent him an online 'Keep it up' challenge using the edge of the bat.

Sachin took Yuvraj's challenge of bouncing the ball off the edge of a bat to another level -- doing it blindfolded!

'I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!' Sachin says in the video posted on Instagram.

Sachin later revealed how he did it.

'Yuvi, I accepted the challenge and I am challenging you back by wearing the blindfold but along with it I am giving you a recipe (secret) my friend,' Sachin told his buddy.

The black blindfold he had sported, Sachin said, was see-through.

Yuvi admitted it was a mistake challenging Sachin.

'I knew I challenged the wrong legend! This might take a week il try,' the left-hander replied.

Harbhajan Singh -- another member of Sachin's group of cricketing buddies -- took up Yuvi's challenge with a mini bat, before going on to nominate Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly and Shikhar Dhawan to take up the challenge.

Spin legend Kumble modified the challenge by bouncing a tennis ball using his fists.

'I could not find a bat and a ball so I am doing this,' the great leg-spinner said.