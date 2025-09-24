Tailenders power Australia A to 420 on Day 2 vs India A

IMAGE: Todd Murphy's half-century took Australia A past the 400-run mark, on Day 2 of the unofficial second Test against India on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

No 10 Todd Murphy smashed an entertaining half-century to guide Australia A to 420 in their first innings on Day 2 of the unofficial second Test against India A, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.



Resuming on 350/9, Murphy and Henry Thornton frustrated the Indians as they put on 91 runs from 96 balls for the last wicket.



Murphy counter-attacked, as he slammed 76 from 89 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six, while lastman Thornton was unbeaten on 32 from 46 balls.



Pacer Gurnoor Brar ended Australia A's innings when he got Murphy caught behind in the morning session.



Australia A were bowled out for 420 in 97.2 overs in their first innings.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar was the most successful bowler for the Indians, as he claimed 5/107 in 32 overs, while Brar claimed 3/75 in 13.2 overs. India's Test pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Australia A 1st inns: 420 all out in 97.2 overs (Jack Edwards 88, Todd Murphy 76, Nathan McSweeney 74, Sam Konstas 49; Manav Suthar 5/107, Gurnoor Brar 3/75) vs India A