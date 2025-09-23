HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What's Sachin Telling Raj Thackeray?

September 23, 2025 17:58 IST

Sachin Tendulkar with Raj Thackeray

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Raj Thackeray at the inauguration of the newly renovated Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Mumbai on Monday, September 22, 2025. All Photographs: ANI Photo

Sachin Tendulkar was the guest of honour at the inauguration of the newly renovated Shivaji Park Gymkhana along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana started off as the New Maharashtra Cricket Club in 1909, before relocating a few times. In 1923, it settled on Vincent Road in Dadar and was renamed Dadar Hindu Gymkhana, according to the official SPG website.

In 1927, then Municipal Commissioner Mr. Clayton inaugurated the club's first tennis court. Gaining possession of the Shivaji Park plot gave the club stability, leading to rapid growth. After the pavilion opened in 1931, the club's grounds expanded to 19,000 square yards by 1942, becoming a launchpad for many legendary Mumbai and India cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar

The gymkhana underwent an 18 month renovation with Raj Thackeray playing an important role by contributing to the design and securing all necessary permissions.

Sachin Tendulkar

It was at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana that Tendulkar received his first cricketing lessons from the legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar.

"I remember spending my childhood here, me and my friends used to come here to have vada pav in the evening after practice," recalled Tendulkar.

"I am happy to see that this gymkhana has now become such a grand place, many people were involved in creating it.

"I have learnt that Raj Thackeray played an important role in this project, not only helped in getting the permissions but also contributed to the designing and other small details," he said at the inauguration on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar

"I wish that all the boys and girls take full advantage of the facilities at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, practice hard and make the gymkhana, Mumbai, and the entire nation proud."

"They have continued the traditions associated with the gymkhana while adding modern facilities."

The Shivaji Park Gymkhana also plans to launch a women's cricket team. The renovated club already has made arrangements for separate changing rooms and restrooms for female cricketers.

Tendulkar called upon all the clubs in Mumbai to follow SPG's lead and have separate facilities for women cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar

 
