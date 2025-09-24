Ashwin to play for Sydney Thunder in BBL

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin will become the first capped India men's player to participate in the BBL T20 league. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Sydney Thunder in the Australian Big Bash League, it was reported on Wednesday.



'The Sydney Thunder are set to sign Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a portion of this summer’s Big Bash tournament,' said a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.



'Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of discussions say a deal is close to being finalised with Ashwin for the upcoming season.



'Ashwin, who took 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests, has told the Thunder he is keen to play for them.'

Ashwin will become the first capped India men's player to participate in the BBL T20 league.

He will play for Ricky Ponting-coached Sydney Thunders for the latter stages of the BBL after finishing his stint in the ILT20.



The 2025-26 Big Bash League season is scheduled to start on December 14, 2025, with the final match to be played on January 25, 2026.

No India international player has played in the Big Bash League so far. Ashwin, who announced his retirement from the IPL last month, is free to play in overseas T20 league. He has already registered for the first-ever ILT20 auction in the UAE, which will take place next Tuesday.