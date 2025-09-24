HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin to play for Sydney Thunder in BBL

Ashwin to play for Sydney Thunder in BBL

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 24, 2025 10:17 IST

x

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin will become the first capped India men's player to participate in the BBL T20 league. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Sydney Thunder in the Australian Big Bash League, it was reported on Wednesday.

'The Sydney Thunder are set to sign Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a portion of this summer’s Big Bash tournament,' said a report in The Sydney Morning Herald.

'Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of discussions say a deal is close to being finalised with Ashwin for the upcoming season.

'Ashwin, who took 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests, has told the Thunder he is keen to play for them.'

Ashwin will become the first capped India men's player to participate in the BBL T20 league.

He will play for Ricky Ponting-coached Sydney Thunders for the latter stages of the BBL after finishing his stint in the ILT20.

The 2025-26 Big Bash League season is scheduled to start on December 14, 2025, with the final match to be played on January 25, 2026.

 

No India international player has played in the Big Bash League so far. Ashwin, who announced his retirement from the IPL last month, is free to play in overseas T20 league. He has already registered for the first-ever ILT20 auction in the UAE, which will take place next Tuesday.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin enters ILT20 auction with highest base price!
Ashwin enters ILT20 auction with highest base price!
Will Bumrah Be Picked For West Indies Tests?
Will Bumrah Be Picked For West Indies Tests?
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
Kohli-Anushka Take A Stroll In London
'If You Mess With Us, We Won't Let It Go'
'If You Mess With Us, We Won't Let It Go'
'I Wish Asia Cup Ends Without Hatred'
'I Wish Asia Cup Ends Without Hatred'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

webstory image 2

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G With 6,500mAh Battery

webstory image 3

Tanuja's Top 10 Performances

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu confers Rani Mukerji with the National Film Award for the Best Actress0:57

Prez Murmu confers Rani Mukerji with the National Film...

Macron arrives for 80th UNGA meeting ahead of his address1:17

Macron arrives for 80th UNGA meeting ahead of his address

Zelenskyy arrives for key UN meeting on Ukraine after bilateral talks with Trump1:09

Zelenskyy arrives for key UN meeting on Ukraine after...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV